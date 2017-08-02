CFAP-MSA results announced

Staff Reporter

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has announced the results of Certified Finance and Accounting Professional (CFAP), Multi Subject Assessment (MSA) and Final Examination held in June 2017.

As many as, 285 candidates qualified CFAP / final examination whereas 1576 candidates have obtained permanent credit.

Mr. Ali Haider has been awarded ICAP Ebrahim S. H. Dahodwala Gold Medal for his outstanding performance in all papers of CA program. Ms. Zehra Ilyas has been awarded ICAP Osman Ali Gold Medal in Business Finance Decisions of CFAP Examinations.

Merit Certificates have been awarded to Ms Izz Ghanaa Ansari for outstanding performance in CFAP Examinations, Muhammad Tahir in Advanced Accounting and Financial Reporting, Sayyam Shaukat in Corporate Laws, Muhammad Aurengzeb Shumail in of Business Management and Strategy, Muhammad Ozair Javed in Advanced Taxation, Rida Waseem in Audit, Assurance and Related Services, Mohammad Arsalan Asif in Information Technology Management, Audit & Control and Ms. Fatima Nisar in Management Accounting.