Certificates, cash prizes given to hard working cops

Rawalpindi

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Wednesday gave appreciation certificates and cash prizes to 30 hard working cops of the region.

According to a police spokesman, the police personnel of Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock and Rawalpindi whose performance remained outstanding in 2016-17 were appreciated and encouraged.

Ten Sub-Inspectors (SI) namely Muhammad Nawaz, SHO Rango Police Station, SI Jahanzaib, Incharge IT Lab, SI Ijaz Shah, Incharge IT Lab RPO Office, SI Mazar ul Islam SHO, Bisal Police Station, SI Mumtaz Khan, SHO Attock Kurd, SI Atif Hussain Bisal Police Station, SI, Kosar Incharge Chowki, SI Javed Afzal, Incharge Chowki Gor Gashi, SI Hasnaat Ahmed, SI Khuda Dad Khan, ASI Mehr Ali, Elite Force and five constables of Attock district were given certificates and prizes.

Similarly, Jawad Ahmed SHO Dina Police Station, Malik Asif SHO Saddar Jehlum Police Station, six SIs, Ali Akbar, Nisar Ahmed, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Ghaffar, Bashir Ahmed, Muneeb Iqbal and two ASIs of Jhelum, Shahid Hussain and Ijaz Naseem were awarded certificates and cash prizes.

Muhammad Hussain SI, Saddar Chakwal police station, Badar Munir SI Kalar Kahar police station, Ali Akbar SI Chakwal City Police station, Zameer Hussain ASI, Zafar Iqbal ASI, Talakang police station were given the same appreciation.

The police officers have been encouraged for their efforts to net killers, proclaimed offenders, car/motorcycle lifters and other criminals in their respective areas.—APP