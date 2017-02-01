Ceremonies to celebrate Chinese New Year held

Faisalabad

Under the directions of the Punjab government, various ceremonies were held and Chinese engineers and workers participated to celebrate their New Year.

The main function was held at Sadhanwala Camp Chak No 441-GB tehsil Sammundri where Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani, SSP Operation Rana Masoom, Deputy Manager Karachi Lahore Motorway Mr Zhao and Administrator Mr Wang Wei and other officers participated in the ceremony. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Ghani along with Chinese engineers and workers cut a cake too.

The DC also presented bouquets to Chinese Engineers and workers. Deputy Manager Karachi Lahore Motorway Mr. Zhao and Administrator Mr Wang Wei thanked the DC and other officers to join the Chinese new year celebrations and said they were very happy and secure while working here and serving in the development projects of Pakistan.

Assistant Commissioners and sub-divisional police officers participated in the ceremonies.—APP