CEO Corporate, Insitutional Banking vows to support Pak economy

Pakistan important market

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Pakistan is an important market for us and we are committed to its development and growth. We intend to work closely with both the private and public sectors to deepen our relationships with existing clients and the wider business sector. We are determined to play a leading role in supporting economic growth.” This was stated by Simon Cooper, CEO, Corporate & Institutional Banking who arrived Pakistan on a two-day visit in the latest demonstration of Standard Chartered’s deep commitment to the country.

During his visit to Pakistan, Simon met with industry, business and finance leaders to explore the country’s growth strategies and the opportunities for greater Group involvement for the Bank.

Commenting on his visit, Shazad Dada, Chief Executive Officer, SC Pakistan said, “Standard Chartered is the largest and oldest foreign bank operating in Pakistan and is a leader in the local marketplace. Our Corporate and Institutional Clients segment has a unique international network and is renowned for providing superior levels of client service with the support of world-class products and solutions to its loyal client base”.

Simon joined Standard Chartered as CEO, Corporate & Institutional Banking in April 2016. He has extensive experience in our client businesses and across our key markets in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Simon is a member of the Bank’s Group Management Team and is based in Singapore. He also serves on the Advisory Board of Singapore Management University, Lee Kong Chian School of Business.