Centre under obligation to address Balochistan’s complaints: Shahbaz

City Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that during the last 70 years Balochistan was neglected due to which Balochistan had genuine complaints against the centre.

Talking to a delegation of teachers and students of Balochistan in Lahore, the chief minister said that it was the obligation of the centre to address the genuine complaints of the largest province of the country.

He added that Pakistan was incomplete without Balochistan. He added: “we can’t progress and prosper until we live like a family.” He said that the curse of terrorism and extremism had pushed the country back economically.

Shehbaz Sharf said that a 41-kilometer metro bus project for Quetta had been included in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He added that the project would be 15 kilometer longer than the Lahore metro bus project.

The chief minister said that the CPEC would open new avenues of development and prosperity in the country and create employment opportunities in Balochistan.

Criticizing the past governments, Shehbaz said that those raising Pakistan First’s slogans gave nothing to the people of Balochistan except sense of deprivation and alienation.

He added that they took practical steps for the development and prosperity of the province. He added that under NFC award Punjab gave Rs11 billion to Balochistan from its share, but despite that Punjab was being targeted by sarcastically dubbing it as ‘big brother’.