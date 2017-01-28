Centre to promote forestry in tribal belt

Bajaur

Conservator Forests FATA Abdul Baseer Khan has said the federal government is making all out efforts to promote forestry in tribal areas. He was addressing a meeting of the officials of local forest department during his visit to the agency. He said that promotion of forestry in tribal areas was vital for socio-economic-economic development of the region as forestry was one of major sources of income for local people.

The official stated that federal government has initiated a plan to promote forestry in the tribal belt by covering maximum hilly and mountainous areas. The official stressed need of research and study to plant suitable saplings keeping in view the weather conditions for forestry.

Conservator Forest FATA urged officials to give special attention to remote and backward areas in the upcoming plantation drive.—APP