Centre submits response to SC

Hussain Nawaz’s photo leak

Islamabad

The federal government has submitted its response in a sealed envelope to the Supreme Court regarding the photo leak issue of Hussain Nawaz Sharif. According to the sources of a private TV channel, Additional Attorney General Muhammad Waqar Rana submitted the government’s response to the court, while the hearing over the case will be held on July 10, Monday. The response was submitted in a sealed envelope in the court. The three-member special implementation bench of the apex court had directed the federal government to submit its response over Hussain Nawaz’s application seeking judicial inquiry into leaking of his picture of his appearance before the joint investigation team (JIT) probing Sharif family’s offshore holdings. It is to be mentioned here that Hussain Nawaz had moved an application in the apex court seeking the court to constitute a judicial commission to probe leaking of his picture. He had also pleaded the court to restrain the JIT from video recording of the statements of witnesses and others. However, the court had rejected Hussain Nawaz’s peal to stop JIT from video recording of the JIT proceeding. On Picture leak issue, the court had sought federal government response. The three-member Implementation Bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan had ordered the attorney general over the federal government’s response regarding Hussain Nawaz’s photo leak issue. Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh had given the task to the additional attorney general to inform the court about the federal government’s stance on making public the name of the person who leaked the photo. The picture, where Hussain Nawaz can be seen sitting in what is reportedly the interrogation room of the JIT on May 28, went viral on social media after being leaked surreptitiously. That was Hussain’s first appearance before the JIT.—SABAH