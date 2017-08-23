Centre providing guidelines to provinces to increas forests

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Climate Change Mushahid Ullah Khan has said that various steps taken by the federal government for coordination and to provide guidelines to the provincial governments for increasing forest cover across the country.

Replying to a question in the Senate, he said the Ministry of Climate Change held biannual inter-ministerial and interprovincial meetings for spring and monsoon tree planting campaigns.

The minister said on the directives of the Prime Minister, the National Forest Policy was prepared in consultation with the provinces and stakeholders, which inter alia included broader guidelines for forest protection and to enhance forest cover.—APP