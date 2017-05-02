Centralized system to help legalize organ donation

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute & Research Centre (PKLI) President and CEO and Transplantation Society of Pakistan Prof Dr Saeed Akhtar highlighted the importance of setting up a centralized system in Pakistan that would ensure a legalized organ donation and transplantation.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, he said that Pakistan Kidney and liver Institute & Research Centre (PKLI) was willing to work on this closely with the government of Punjab to set up such a system and monitor its implementation.

He mentioned that such legalized systems in Islamic countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Syria, UAE had made them among countries that have high organ donation rates.

Dr. Saeed Akhtar further said that passing of the “Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act 2010” had brought down the heinous practice of organ trafficking to a considerable extent.

Saeed Akhtar said that with the grace of Allah Almighty PKLI first phase would be completed by the end of this year and 1st transplantation operation would be carried out in December 2017 at PKLI. This institute would be a state of the art center of international standard where transplantation would be carried out legally and all ethical formalities would be upheld, he added.