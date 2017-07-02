Central Jail’s deputy superintendent, head clerk arrested

Prisoners’ escape

Staff Reporter

In a development in the case pertaining to the prisoners’ escape from Central Jail in Karachi, Deputy Superintendent Amjad and Head Clerk Naveed have been arrested. According to the investigation, the two were declared accused in the ca-se. Following this the authorities launched action against them and apprehended them. Earlier, it was exposed that suspects Sheikh Muhammad alias Firon and Ahmad Khan alias Munna escaped with the assistance of jail officials.

Additional Inspector General said that no one can climbed the wall of the jail due to its height. At least 12 officials of Central Jail, including jail superintendent and deputy superintendent, were also taken into custody. In this connection a directive was issued by Sindh Law Minister to arrest these officials and legal action in this case.