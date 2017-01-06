Central jail lacks basic facilities

Peshawar

Director National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB KP) Mirza Sultan Salim on Thursday visited Central Jail Peshawar where he was informed that jail was overcrowded with prisoners and lacked bathrooms and barracks.

The Director reviewed facilities and the problems at the jail and recommended Jail Superintendent and Communication and Works department to expedite work on design and estimate so that the funds for in this regard could be released timely.

Giving briefing to the Director NAB-KP, the jail officials said that measures are being taken for reformation of the prisoners to make them good citizen so that they could spend a good life after release.

On the occasion, Inspector General of Prisons Aziz Khattak, Special Secretary Home Siraj and Jail Superintendent Masood Khan and representatives of Social Welfare Department, C&W and NESPAK were also present during the visit.—APP