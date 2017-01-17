CENTCOM Chief for continued cooperation with Pakistan

Muhammad Arshad

The Commander US Central Command, General Joseph Votel, Monday, said that the US acknowledged the human and material sacrifices made by Pakistan in fighting terrorism. Continued military cooperation between the two countries was essential.

Speaking in a meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, CENTCOM Chief also observed that the commitment of the political and military leadership of Pakistan to counter terrorism was greatly appreciated.

The US Commander expressed that the improved security and economic environment in Pakistan was heartening. He hoped that the CPEC initiative will further strengthen Pakistan’s economy. The CENTCOM Chief said that robust border management was important for both Pakistan and Afghanistan. He assured US support to the two countries in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with the United States and wishes to further enhance the political and military cooperation between the two countries.

He said that US support has been critical for the efforts against the menace of terrorism and violent extremism and hoped that such cooperation would continue in the future. The Finance Minister added that Pakistan was committed to rooting out terrorism and violent extremism and the initiation of ‘Operation Zarb-e-Azb’ in 2014 was a clear manifestation of the government’s resolve.

He stated that the operation was launched and sustained through country’s own resources. The operation also resulted in displacement of a large number of people, for whom the government made adequate arrangements, resulting in additional unbudgeted financial costs.