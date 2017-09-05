Census results

In our country there is tendency to create controversies over every other issue. After the 2013 general election some of the political parties rejected the results of the elections alleging massive rigging in the said election.

Now the Sindh government has rejected the results of the Census 2017 on the basis of federal government’s manipulation to change the outcome. These conspiracy theories can be found in anything. Senior Minister Nisar Khuro has called an APC to discuss this issue. MQM has rejected the result of Census too and plans taking out rallies to protest. Sindh government alleged that the result has been changed to reflect lesser figures than actual. It will have negative impact on the Sindh’s rights. We will not compromise on our rights and wage struggle for them. People’s rights will be compromised by accepting the outcome of the Census. It will also encourage sense of deprivation in the people of Sindh. On the other hand, the Federal Government has clarified that no change has been made in the result of the Census. I think it will cause greater disruption in the society. The Staff of Census Commission has done a fine job in conducting the transparent and fair Census. The data was collected by them in a door-to-door exercise. {Yesterday I went through an editorial of this Paper (PO) which covered the details with regard to the Census. After reading that editorial, no sane person can doubt the outcome of the Census.} The Army personnel assisted the civilians in their job. It makes no sense to doubt and jeopardize the result. We must refrain from such controversies as much as possible.

J BASHIR

Lahore

