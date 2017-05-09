Census process completes in 1st block under phase-II

Islamabad

The first part of headcount under the second phase of the 6th population census concluded here Monday (May 8), which was simultaneously initiated in 88 districts all across the country on April 25.

In this part of exercise, the enumerators conducted house-listing operations and headcounts in first block, while the process for second block would be kicked off on April 11, official sources said.

The process was conducted in twenty one (21) districts of Punjab, twenty one (21) districts of Sindh, seventeen (17) districts of Balochistan and twelve (12) districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In addition, the exercise was completed in first blocks of six (6) districts of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), five (5) districts of Gilgit Baltistan, five (5) districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one district of Federal Capital, Islamabad, official sources said.

As per the activity calendar, the census teams would start House Listing Operation, for the second block under Phase-II from May 11 to May 13, followed by filling up form-2 for next ten days from May 14 to May 23 while the homeless would be counted on May 25.

As per the census calendar, the districts to be covered in 2nd Phases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa include Bannu, Kohat, Karak, Tank, Malakand, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Bunner/Daggar and Shangla.—NNI