Census Cell set up at CM House to receive complaints

Staff Reporter

A Census Cell has been established at Sindh Chief Minister House on account of receiving complaints pertaining to the second phase of house and population census 2017 started from April 25.

The cell is operating from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., said a statement on Thursday.

Residents of the province can registered their complaints on numbers 02199207350 and 02199202180 and also can fax the same on a numbers 02199202007 and 02199202000.

The officers sitting in the cell upon receiving the complaints immediately contact the person concerned for the redressal of complaints, it further stated.