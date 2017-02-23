Census awareness campaign starts

Tando Allahyar

Administrative District Census Coordination Committee Tando Allahyar has decided to start a mass awareness campaign to impart awareness regarding importance and procedure of population census among the public.

The committee met here on Thursday with deputy commissioner Rasheed Ahmed Zardari in chair to review arrangement for upcoming population census and house enlistment. The committee decided that deputy director information and concerned assistant commissioners of all the three tahseels would carry out the campaign under which messages regarding census would be transmitted to masses through banners, hand bills, walks, pamphlets, print and electronic media local cable networks and FM Radio.—APP