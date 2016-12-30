Census and refugees

Naseem Pathan

Via email

At last, it has decided to conduct population census in the country in March 2017 after a long break. This is a welcome step and the credit goes to the present PML-N government. However, unfortunately, a large number of refugees, majority consisting of Afghan nationals, are living in Pakistan. They are spread across Pakistan but in the KP and especially in Balochistan their numbers are high.

Ironically, some political parties want the refugees to be registered as original Pakistanis; this is a move which aims at turning the Baloch majority into minority. Simultaneously, registering them as original citizens entails risks as there is no denying the fact that some refugees have indulged in various crimes including terrorism. If they are given the status of citizen, we have to confront many issues. The Government must be fully aware of this phenomenon. Before going to hold census, Government should find a solution of the issue, otherwise in the presence of refugees it is unacceptable.