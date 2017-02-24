Census: A Baloch perspective

Hammal Kashani

ON March 15, 2017, the country would be witnessing its sixth nationwide population census, after a wide gap of almost nineteen years. This was only possible after the Supreme Court intervention, and with the assent of Pakistan army, for deployment of up to 200,000 troops, ensuring a smooth and peaceful conduct of a nationwide counting. The federal government fought tooth and nail to convince the Honourable Court for delaying, but, all in vain. After finalization of the date by country’s premier constitutional body –Council of Common Interest – (CCI), the lethargic State machinery has been activated and since then, the race has begun.

The national censuses have a profound impact, it helps in policy formulation, socio-economic promotion, and political outlook of a nation. Consequently, counting heads benefits the businesses, governments, and, societies to improve their physical and potential growth. However, in our case, it has been discouraging form the part of federal government in delaying the census for almost nineteen years, but as it’s said, we are a nation found of applying Joghaads – common Urdu acronym for shortcuts – in pursing our most vital national interests, therefore, the process would be a welcoming change.

However, amid the hue and cry of national census, Balochistan; country’s insurgency hit and marginalized province, has yet again jolted with contradicting views on the upcoming Census. The tug of war has surfaced between Pakthun and Baloch nationalist parties; where Baloch nationalist parties have unanimously opposed the census, and Pakthun nationalist parties have called for wholehearted support. The chief tenets of the Baloch nationalist’s list of grievances are; the case of Afghan refugees, the IDPs and TDPs, the migration of Baloch people amid the wave of insurgency and extremism, incompetency of provincial apparatus to deal with far flung and remote area counting, the migration of Afghan refugees in Baloch dominated areas, the case of fake CNICs in Pakthun dominant areas, and lastly, the prevailing law and order situation of the province.

According to statics, since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, around 3 million Afghan refugees are living in Balochistan, and major portion of their community holds Pakistani National Identity cards, the recent episode of Mulla Mansoor’s – Afghan Taliban Chief – death, and later the discovery of his fake Pakistani ID is enough to justify the graveness of the issue. Particularly, in the Pakhtun dominated areas, malpractices within NADRA in issuance of fake CNICs are an open secret. In another case, only in 2015, more than 88,000 CNICs were blocked only in Balochistan.

Sharing such a view, Mir Hasil Bizenjo, the Chief of National Party and incumbent Federal minister for Ports and shipping, in a recent press conference argued that; “census in Balochistan is unacceptable in the presence of refugees, it was the principled stand of his party that refugees, regardless of their ethnicity, should be sent back to their countries” he further said that “this view was shared by other nationalist parties”. Likewise BNP(M) in its central committee meeting held in Karachi last year decided that, “We will not accept the [holding of] a census in present circumstances… such an exercise is tantamount to turning the Baloch population into a minority in their own homeland”.

Adding to this, the recent wave of insurgency, religious extremism and frequent flooding’s have compelled the natives to migrate to other provinces or even to other countries. It’s believed that more than one million Baloch people have fled the province in the wake of terrorism. Reportedly people from Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Makran, Jalawan, Naseerabad, and Bolan have migrated mainly to the border areas of Sindh and Punjab. Likewise, Baloch diaspora in Gulf States and even in Europe have witnessed a sharp rise.

Given these exodus, a census would have negative consequences for Baloch people. BNP (Mengal) in one of its party statement highlighted this concern as; “our ancestors have sacrificed their lives to save our homeland for centuries. Holding a census is a matter of life and death for us. Hundreds of thousands of the families of Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhalawan, Makran, Awaran and other districts have been displaced because of anti-Baloch policies”.

Accordingly BNP (M) has also filed a review petition in Balochistan High Court and Supreme Court against the census. National Party Chief, Mir Hazil Bizenjo, was also of the view that, “until 4 million Afghan refugees return to Afghanistan and all the Baloch who have gone into exile return, else the Baloch population will be under-report”. Moreover, the provincial government lacks the proficiency to deal with such a massive campaign amid such worsening law and order situation. The recent example of 2013 general elections, would help in gauging the Provincial incompetency. The 2013 general elections reported a historic low voter turnout owning to the threat of insurgent and extremist attacks. Indisputably, the dissident groups will boycott the census and would try their best to make it a failure.

Meanwhile, the migration of Afghan refugees in Baloch dominated areas – Noushki, Chaghi, Bolan, and Sibi – is another genuine concern of Baloch people which is needed to be addressed. To sum, given these concerns, the federal government must formulate a transparent mechanism to permanently deal with Afghan refugees, and law and order situation, which must be accepted by the all stakeholders of the province. However, given the present ground realities, if the census are held, it may end up solidifying and impairing divisions between the province’s Pakhtun and Baloch populations.

Therefore, it’s imperative for the federal government to delay the census only in Balochistan for a period, until the concerns of both Pakthun and Baloch nationalists are addressed. Nevertheless, if neglected these apprehensions may further add fuel to the insurgency fire. All in all, it’s also an opportunity for the PML (N) led government to address the apprehensions of Baloch and Pakthun nationalists, and make the situation a win-win for all.

