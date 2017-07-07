Cementing ties with Tajikistan

THE incumbent government has been focusing on forging trade and economic linkages with other countries and for this purpose efforts are being made to increase connectivity with regional countries. In the backdrop of monumental infrastructure development under the umbrella of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, during his visit to Tajikistan, understandably laid stress on promoting and expanding connectivity to spur socio-economic growth.

Ever since Central Asian Republics (CARs) became independent, it has been Pakistan’s desire to promote trade and economic ties with them but turmoil in Afghanistan was a road-block in the way of realisation of this dream. However, successful launching of CPEC and plans to operationalise Gwadar Port on fast track basis could provide solid foundations for meaningful and intensified interaction with Central Asian countries with which Pakistan has had historical, cultural and religious ties. Therefore, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had a point in renewing Pakistan’s offer to Tajikistan for fuller utilisation of its road and rail networks as well as Karachi and Gwadar Ports. As Central Asian States especially Tajikistan are keen to join CPEC, it is hoped that bilateral relations would witness a boost in diverse fields. As for Tajikistan, there is good rapport between leadership of the two countries as Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited the country for fourth time and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon also visited Pakistan twice. Every visit and interaction helped forge the bilateral relationship and as a consequence there is now deeper cooperation in security and defence, agriculture, trade, investment and energy. The understanding reached by the two sides to jack up the volume of their bilateral trade to $500m annually is a step in the right direction especially in view of falling exports. Meeting of the Joint Business Council in Dushanbe must have explored ways and means on how to realise this target besides prospects for joint ventures and investment. It is also encouraging that Pakistan and Tajikistan have agreed to increase cooperation in the fight against extremism, terrorism and harmonise their policies and position on regional and international forums. We hope that the Prime Minister would himself see to it that the understanding reached with Tajikistan is translated into reality and similar cooperative framework is concluded with other Central Asian Republics.

