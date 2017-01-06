Cement capacity to be enhanced by additional 26.250m tons: APCMA

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Encouraged by consistent domestic demand and government’s thrust on sizable infrastructure projects, the cement industry has planned to increase its capacities by 26.25 million tons to ensure smooth growth of the economy.

This was stated by the Chairman All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association while reviewing the six months performance of the industry. He said the industry posted a growth in the first half of current fiscal as the total cement despatches reached 19.81 million tons. He said growth trend indicates that in next two years the current production capacity of 46 million tons would be insufficient to meet the domestic demand. He said the industry is making massive investments to add new capacities.