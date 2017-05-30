Cellphone usage: An addiction

It has been observed that in today’s fast-paced and modern world where people can hardly manage time for necessary activities and duties, our youths waste most of their precious time using Smartphone. According to medical science excessive use of cellphone hinders mind from working actively and poses serious threats to eyesight. It is common among young children to have weak eyesight due to excessive exposure to cellphone.

On the other hand, the usage of this modern device is the reason of immense disturbance in students‘ studies. It’s also been seen that people engrossed in their cellphones are away from their family. As far as our society’s progress and development are concerned, our new generation is bound to be giving most of their concentration to education which, if we get, will enable us to be in the comity of developed nations. Unluckily, the craze of cellphone usage has dragged the youth far away from education. Being the new generation and future of our nation and country, it becomes the first and most important priority to bring forth our skills with the aid of education in order to ensure the prosperity of our nation and construct a education-loving society.

FIDA UMRANI

Rozhn, Hub Chowki

Related