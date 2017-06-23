Cell sets up at FIA to curb human trafficking

73 INGOs granted NOC, 23 disallowed functioning

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

In the ongoing process of registration of International Non-Government Organizations (INGOs), the Interior Ministry has so far granted approval to 73 INGOs allowing them to operate in the country, while 23 others have been refused permission for their functioning.

The cases of 20 INGOs have been deferred and would be decided later. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Ch. Nisar Ali Khan.

The Interior Minister appreciated the efforts of INGO Committee of the Ministry and concerned NADRA officials for their tireless efforts to finalise the registration process which has taken place for the first time in the history of the country, said the Minister.

The Interior Minister said that the registration of the INGOs was critical vis-a-vis security of the state. He said that framing rules for the INGOs and registering them for the first time is a significant achievement which would not only bring transparency in the entire system of working of various INGOs in the country but would also strengthen partnership between the government and the non-governmental sector putting this equation on solid foundation of trust and spirit to complement each other. The Minister also appreciated the role of INGOs towards making the registration process a success.

The Minister directed the Ministry that those INGOs who could not secure approval during the registration process should be given right to make appeal before the Ministry. It was decided that details of approved and non-approved INGOs along with their past projects would be placed on Ministry’s website after finalization. In another significant development regarding FIA’s efforts to arrest Most Wanted Human Traffickers, it was informed during the meeting that on the Minister’s directions FIA, with the help of NADRA, has developed a system for the processing of information received from multitude sources regarding the MWTs and has also put in place a mechanism for real-time information sharing with the relevant stakeholders and its field units.

Comprehensive SOPs have been formulated with technological support provided by NADRA to streamline and regulate efforts being made by the agency against the most wanted traffickers. Besides, FIA is preparing a database of all most wanted traffickers that would enable the agency to have the complete details of MWTs and take concrete steps for their arrests. Moreover on Minister’s directions, FIA has established a dedicated Human Trafficker cell within the headquarters mandated to maintain and update database and coordinate with all relevant agencies including NADRA, IMPASS, FBR, PTA, State Bank of Pakistan and others. FIA has also appointed focal persons in all provinces for dealing with the MWTs cases of their respective zones. It was further informed that FIA’s Inter Agency Team has been constituted which would hold regular meeting after every two months to review the progress into the arrests of MWTs along with redressal of the issues.

The Minister said that after having finalised the process of collecting information about MWT, all out efforts should be made to apprehend these criminals. The Minister said that the assistance from provincial governments, civil armed forces and other law enforcement agencies should also be sought in this regard to finish the agenda at hand. The Minister said that red warrants should be issued against those most wanted traffickers who were out of the country.