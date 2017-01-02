Cell phone spoiling our youth

Suhail Jamali

Hyderabad

Besides some positive impacts of cell phone there is a long list of its negative/destructive effects on our young generation. To increase their subscription, the Networks usually use really undesirable tactics and introduce very low rate packages for messages and calls and mostly our young generation including students use these packages losing much of their precious time, thus unfortunately, their academic progress going down with every passing day.

According to a research, 45 percent of Pakistani cell phone users are late night callers, this trend unfortunately is promoting vulgarity in our youths. Not only that, according to a research, every “one” accident out of “four” is caused due to use of cell phone during driving. The list of negative effects is lengthy but to cut a long story short I would urge all stakeholders to try to understand my point that I want them to understand.