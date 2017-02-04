Celebrities, public throng National Stadium for Karachi Kings’ team launch

Karachi

A large number of people, celebrities, sports personalities and political leaders reached Karachi’s National Stadium for the launch of the most popular team of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Karachi Kings, on Friday.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nehal Hashmi, along with a number of other political personalities are attending the event.

Television and film personalities including Shahood Alvi, Ali Safina and Yasir Hussain too are attending the event hosted by prominent actor and ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ host Fahad Mustafa and ARY News anchor Waseem Badami.

Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar have expressed their well wishes for the team.

Owner of Karachi Kings and Chief Executive Officer of ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal, has said that it is time to show everyone that the city is regaining its charm.

The team will play eight fixtures in the round-robin stage of the league.

Karachi Kings will kick off their PSL 2 campaign against Peshawar Zalmi on 10th February and will play Quetta Gladiators on 11th February.

They will face Lahore Qalandars on February 16th and Islamabad United on 17th February. They will take on Peshawar Zalmi on 19th February and Quetta Gladiators on 23rd February again.

The side will play Lahore Qalandars on 25th February and their last game of the first round will be against Islamabad United on 26th February.