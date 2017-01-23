Celebrations or nuisance

Raheel Ghumman

Islamabad

In Rawalpindi, a new trend has emerged that if there is any event then the people erect tents on the road, regardless of the problems the vehicles passing by have to face. The tents are at times so large that they block the whole road and the traffic passing by has to face problems to pass from that area. This causes traffic jams on the road. Although this is not allowed but people still are following this trend instead of organizing their events in a proper manner and in a location that is suitable for the event.

The process of placing tents also damages roads because to put a tent the workers first put a steel rod that is used to rivet into the surface of the road using a sledgehammer and then the rope is tied around it. The ropes are spread onto all the over the road which can cause accidents at night as people passing on motorbikes cannot see the ropes that can be invisible at times due to the dark.

The people travelling by cars have to find alternate ways and sometimes go through a one-way road thus blocking the whole road and creating a traffic jam. This causes problems, not just for the person himself who is going the wrong way in order to take a shortcut but it is a hassle for all the other people who get stuck up in the traffic jam. If the people want to celebrate and put a tent, then it has to be done in a proper area such as parks and public sports grounds so that there is no disturbance in the flow of the traffic and there no problems caused.