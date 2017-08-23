Celebration of Independence Day at Honda Atlas Cars Ltd

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited celebrated the 70th independence day of Pakistan. Every year, the nation celebrate the independence Day to rejoice and cheer the fruits of freedom and progress. On 14th August, 70 years ago, Pakistan started its journey as an independent state, after freedom of sub-continent from British Empire. The freedom was achieved after a long struggle Muslim community in sub-continent under the Great leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and sacrifices of Muslims migrating from India to Pakistan.

To celebrate the occasion, the factory was decorated with Pakistan flags, buntings and balloons to create the festivity.

A cake cutting ceremony was also held, attended by Senior Management and all associates of the company.

Maqsood ur Rahman, Vice President Admin, Kenichi Matsuo, Vice President Production and General Managers cut the cake to mark the independence celebrations. On this occasion, the sweet was distributed to all associates.