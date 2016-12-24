P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai, India

Right now I am working in Mumbai – known as “Financial Hub of India.’ Life in Mumbai is hectic for me, losing my personal time to a greater extent. But interestingly, my heart and my mind always sing the beauty and grace of Marthandam. Marthandam? – Yes, Marthandam is a beautiful town located in Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu, India. Also, other interesting areas/towns are Tuticorin, Palayamkottai and Tirunelveli. [all close to Marthandam] Marthandam is famous for honey, rubber and cashew that are available in large numbers.

Sometime ago, I had been working in a famous Christian school in Kaliyakkavilai which is close to Marthandam. And it is only during that activity that I had started visiting Marthandam. The great culture [a beautiful mix of Tamil and Malayalam], the soft-spoken people and the contagious beauty there had inspired me a lot. The manner in which the people in Marthandam and Nagercoil [administrative headquarters of Kanyakumari district] celebrate Christmas and the way they commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ are lovely, religious and harmonious. Besides, the decoration for Christmas Day is a cool and beautiful treat for the eyes. Unfortunately, I am not able to find ‘Marthandam-style of Xmas celebrations” here in the Indian big city of Mumbai.

The world today is moving faster than before or like never before. It is time to give attention to the beautiful festivals like Christmas. The festivals mean celebrations and they will calm down the mind and the body. “Visiting the relatives and friends” is the hallmark of any festival. Interestingly, I have been in touch with my lovable students and other teachers in Marthandam and Kaliyakkavilai in Kanyakumari district, India till date.