CDWP okays 7 projects

Islamabad

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved on Friday seven development projects worth Rs 61.9 billion. The CDWP recommended Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) to consider approval of four mega projects in transport communication, water resources and tourism sector. In transport and communication sector, CDWP recommended two mega projects of worth Rs 43.5 billion to Ecnec. The projects include improvement and widening of additional 2-lanes on either side Thokar Niaz Baig to Hudyiara Drain Multan Road, worth Rs 10.3 billion. The project envisages improvement and widening of existing 4-lane dual carriageway, 11 km section of N-5 to 8-lane dual way by adding 2 additional lanes.

The Chairman of the committee, Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal instructed on the occasion that Punjab Government should waive off taxes on land acquisition of this project to ensure cost rationalization.

CDWP has given go ahead to up gradation and widening of Jaglot-Skardu Road (S-1) project, costing Rs 33.13 billion. The project envisages up gradation of Skardu Jag lot, 164 km road aimed at providing better transportation facilities to people of this mountainous region.

Ahsan Iqbal instructed that the project should go to Ecnec immediately for final approval in order to enable speedy mobilization.

He instructed National Highway Authority’s officials to ensure error free designing and cost validation from a third party. CDWP also approved remodeling of Warsk Canal System in Peshawar and Nowshera Districts, worth Rs 12.1 billion.

The project envisages remodeling of 99 km long Warsak Gravity Canal, remodeling of 72km long Warsak Lift Canal, rehabilitation of .73 km long Feeder Channel, up gradation of existing pump house and construction of 5.2 km of auxiliary tunnel. Ahsan Iqbal instructed that the project should be sent to Ecnec with a recommendation to follow the Council of Common Interest’s formula for water and flood protection projects wherein cost of such project would be borne by the provincial and federal government with 50/50 share.

The Planning Commission forum also approved establishment of Special Communication Organization (SCO) Technical Training Institute (STTI) at Gilgit, worth Rs 100 million.

The key performance indicators of the project include development of a high quality skilled workforce relevant to current and emerging employment market and trained youth regarding modern technologies, making them able to accelerate the wheel of national technical development and play their due role for prosperity of Gilgit Baltistan.

The minister instructed the officials to ensure construction of building aligned with the local traditional architecture. CDWP also recommended Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project worth Rs 5.7 billion to Ecnec for further approval. The provincial project to be initiated with the support of World Bank, focuses on development of tourist place and protection of archeological sites across the province.

Ahsan Iqbal said on the occasion that Government of Punjab must ensure integrated approach by keeping existing institutions on board to ensure their capacity building and avoid duplication of work.

He further instructed all the provinces to prepare master plans for development and protection of tourist places and archeological sites.

CDWP also approved skill development through donor’s special initiatives for 1100 FATA youth at public and private technical and vocational training institutes of FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, costing Rs 78 million. In higher education sector, CDWP has given go ahead to Rs 276.4 million Pakistan Productivity, Quality, and Innovation Initiative (PPQI).—APP