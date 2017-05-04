CDWP approves Rs130b development projects

CPEC initiative ‘Revival of KCR’, KP Govt’s Peshawar Rapid Bus Project given go ahead

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP), Wednesday, approved development projects worth Rs 130 billion including a CPEC Scheme ‘Revival of Karachi Circular Railway’ and a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Project. CDWP recommended ECNEC to consider approval of 7 mega projects in energy, transport communication, water resources and manpower sectors.

The CDWP also accorded concept clearance to two projects including construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M6) worth 238 billion rupees and Sindh Renewable Energy Development Project (SREDP) worth 122 million dollar. CDWP also reviewed two position papers of ongoing project in education and water resources sector worth 64 billion.

CDWP met here with Minister for Planning, Development & Reform and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Ahsan Iqbal in the chair and recommended 04 mega projects of worth 102 billion to ECNEC in transport and communication sector.

The forum approved Revival of Karachi Circular Railway worth 27.6 billion, a project included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor framework during 6th JCC in Beijing, China last year on. The projects proposed by Sindh Government, envisaged revival and construction of 43.2km double railway track with 24 stations and procurement of 162 locomotos. The project ridership is estimated at 550000 passengers per day in the opening year with projected demand of 749, 541 till 2030.

Ahsan Iqbal advised the Sindh Government to coordinate with Punjab, in order to get benefits of its experiences in constructing Orange Line Metro. “Cost of the project be rationalized and conditions of the foreign loans must be negotiated properly” Minister instructed. He also advised that the stations and other building to be constructed under this mega project must match the historical architecture of Karachi to ensure beautification of this port city.

CDWP approved a 56.8 billion Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government. The project, planned to be constructed with 48 billion loan of Asian Development Bank, envisages construction of 25.8 km long road track, 32 stations with commercial building and other allied facilities. The project planned to be executed in 12 months is expected to facilitate 4, 72 000 people per day in initial phase.

The Minister instructed the officials of the provincial government to ensure constructions of station and other building, aligned with the historical architecture of Peshawar. He also advised to allot separate enclosures for women and prayer spaces on the stations. The Minister further expressed satisfaction over Pakistan’s metropolitan cities desire for adopting mass transit system. He highlighted that rail based mass transit systems are being implemented in all the provincial headquarters under CPEC.

He instructed for formation of a joint forum where provincial governments could share their knowledge and experiences with the federal government. CDWP approved a World Bank financed Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project (KNIP) worth 10.5 billion. The project proposed by Sindh government envisages improvement of roads, parks, government buildings and citizen services in the commercial hub of Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal instructed the provincial government officials to ensure urban management in Karachi and prepare a long term city master plan in line with Pakistan’s Vision 2025. He also said that the provincial government must prepare a clear plan for repayment of loans availed for KNIP.

The planning body also approved a 7 billion project of construction of 4 –Lane Bridge across River Indus connecting Kallur Kot Bhakkar with Dhakki area of Dera Ismail Khan. Ahsan Iqbal instructed that the 14 km approach road to the bridge would be constructed by the government of Punjab.

In energy sector, CDWP approved 30 MW Hydro Power Project Ghowari in Gilgit-Baltistan with estimated cost of 7.9 billion. CDWP approved 6 projects worth 6.6 billion in water resource sector. The projects include construction of three dams in Pashin and Loralai areas of Balochistan. This forum also recommended raising of Baran Dam Project worth 5 billion to ECNEC.