CDWP approves 18 projects of Rs154b

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Central Development Working Party(CDWP) approved various significant projects to transmit electricity from the power plants to the national grid for transfer to upcountry load centres. Overall, the CDWP approved 18 projects of worth Rs154 billion, including seven project costing Rs 134 billion, which were referred to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).In addition it approved two position papers, said in statement issued by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform here on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Prof Ahsan Iqbal, and was attended by senior officers of the provincial governments and ministries concerned. In energy sector, CDWP approved and referred two projects including evacuation of power from 2 x1100 MW K-2/K-3 coastal power plants near Karachi worth Rs5.6 billion with FEC Rs2.6 billion and evacuation of power from 2 x 660 MW Thar coal based SSRL/SECL power plant at Thar worth Rs23 billion with FEC Rs12 billion to ECNEC.

It also approved evacuation of power from 350MW Siddiq sons energy coal fired power plant near Port Qasim worth Rs2.9 billion with FEC Rs1.4 billion. The three projects aim to transmit power from the power plants and transfer it to the national grid. The CDWP approved rehabilitation of damaged 66 KV grid station at Ghiljo Orakzai Agency worth Rs145 million and construction of 132 KV SDT transmission line for making interconnecting arrangement between 132 KV grid station Kharan & Mall grid (82 KM) worth Rs650 million.

It referred 500 KV Chakwal substation worth Rs7 billion with FEC Rs 3.8 billion to ECNEC. The CDWP also gave clearance and referred revised Koto hydropower project located in Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ECNEC worth Rs14 billion with FEC Rs7 billion. In transport and communication sector, CDWP approved revised project of improvement and construction of Jalkhad- Chilas road project worth Rs7.8 billion, feasibility studies of up-gradation of existing railway line from Rohri to Koti- Taftan via Quetta including the realignment of Sibi-Spezand Section (1022 kms) and feasibility study of rail link from Quetta to Kotla Jam (538 Kms) (updation of existing feasibility study) worth Rs292 million. This project would help to connect Quetta to Peshawar through rail. It also approved up-gradation of VHF communication system for operational staff worth Rs737 million. In addition it approved up-gradation of road from RCC Konodas Bridge to Naltar Airbase Camp via Nomal (47 km) of worth Rs2.7 billion.

The CDWP also approved Saaf Suthro Sindh (SSS) Programme – scaling up of rural sanitation worth Rs1.5 billion in principle. Speaking on the occasion Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal observed that the project needed restructuring to ensure solid outcomes and deliverables. The CDWP approved Punjab Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Improvement (PIPIP) worth Rs 80 Billion with FEC Rs 48 billion. The Federal Minister stressed the need to partner agricultural university in this project for research and innovation purposes.

In Higher Education, CDWP approved provision of academic and research facilities, Air University, Islamabad worth Rs 1.6 billion with FEC Rs269 million. However, the minister urged to rationalise scope of the project. In Information Technology, CDWP approved provision of seamless GSM Coverage along KKH in support of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and up-gradation of GSM Network for Gilgit Baltistan Phase-II worth Rs 3.3 billion.