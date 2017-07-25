CDWP approves 15 projects worth Rs99.4b

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved various significant projects under education sector, transport and communication sector, water and power division, Health, and Physical Planning & Housing Sector.

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP), chaired by Minister for Planning, Development & Reform and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, on Monday approved various development projects ranging over different socioeconomic areas.

CDWP also recommended the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) to consider approval of 5 mega projects in Energy, Transport, Communication and Physical Planning & Housing.

The meeting was also attended by Planning Commission’s Secretary, Mr. Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and senior officers of the provincial governments and other concerned ministries.

Energy Sector

In energy sector, CDWP recommend a project of worth Rs 8.4 billion to ECNEC, the project envisages a new 200 kV single circuit (SDT) twin bundle Rail conductor transmission line. It is proposed to be constructed from Guddu to Sibbi via Shikarpur and Uch power plants. It will serve as a substitute to the existing PC Pole transmission line which has been deteriorated due to completion of its useful life.

Health Sector

CDWP approved two projects in the Health Sector costing Rs 4.7 billion to build Gilgit Institute of Nuclear Medicine, Oncology & Radiotherapy (GINOR) worth of Rs 2.3 Billion and Gujranwala Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Radiotherapy (GINUM), worth Rs 2.39 Billion. The projects will result in the establishment of a cancer facility in the city of Gilgit, Gujranwala and surroundings. The projects will cater to preventive as well as curative care. Minister directed that patients should be facilitated without facing any inconvenience in the treatment process.

Two projects of Physical Planning and Housing Sector were also approved in the

CDWP including Greater Karachi Sewerage Plan worth Rs 36.117 billion sponsored by Government of Sindh and Water Distribution Network for Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonments worth Rs 880.50 million which has to be completed by December, 2017 as directed by Federal Minister Mr. Ahsan Iqbal.

While talking about Greater Karachi Sewerage Plan, the Minister instructed to devise an institutional mechanism comprising of local government, stakeholders and the representation of citizens so that Rs 36 billion can be utilised efficiently. The minister added that the project is very important to take care of environment, to reduce pollution and to take care of fishing department. In addition, he directed provincial government to ensure timely completion of the project.

Transport & Communication

The Central Development Working Party approved four projects worth Rs 43.8 billion under transport & communication which includes Rehabilitation/Up gradation and Widening of Quetta-Dadher Section of N-65 worth Rs 7.3 billion. The project will help increase inter provincial access between Sindh and linking some major cities with the rest of the country and will play a key role in economic development of the country. The CDWP also approved construction, rehabilitation, improvement and widening of Kalash Valley Road totaling to 47.93 km with a cost of Rs 4.7 billion. The project has been taken up as per announcement of the Prime Minister during his visit to Chitral and help in promoting tourism in the country

In addition, CDWP approved Procurement/Manufacturing of 830 High Capacity Bogie Freight Wagins and 250 Passenger Coaches worth Rs. 31.1 billion. These passenger coaches fitted with modern bogies will be able to run at design speed of 160.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal instructed to bring investment for business and use their own resources instead of importing and making things easier for them. He said that the bogies should be according to the platform and track. CDWP also approved Construction of Staff Quarters for Pakistan railways with a cost of Rs 788 million.

Governance

CDWP approved 3 projects which fall under the governance section worth Rs 1.65 billion. CDWP approved Sustainable Development Goals Unit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a cost of Rs 600 million. The project will translate the SDGs framework into concrete plans and interventions at provincial and district level planning by establishing short and medium term goals rather than only having end point targets. CDWP also approved Institutional Strengthening & Efficiency Enhancement of Planning Commission with a cost of Rs 350 Million. The project will assist in enhancing the capacity and performance of regular staff through incentive schemes by selecting the best official and to accommodate increased level of manpower hired under CPEC and Vision 2025. In addition, CDWP approved Monitoring of PSDP Financed Project worth Rs 700 million. The project aims to improve and expand the existing monitoring system in the projects wing and to undertake external monitoring of development projects to ensure that the investments made in the public sector are being pout to effective use as planned.

Food and Agriculture CDWP deferred National Pesticide Residues Monitoring System in Pakistan worth Rs 739 million. The central idea is to establish a comprehensive pesticide residue monitoring system at national and provincial level so as to provide the safe food to our population and meeting international standards as per ISO 17025 for our exports target for consultation with provinces and other stakeholders.

Higher Education CDWP approved Science Talent Farming Scheme for Undergraduate program in education sector worth Rs 2.9 billion. The project aims to groom and capacity building of young students in Natural Science and Mathematics. The main theme of the scheme was that the scholars who have aptitude towards science and are outstanding in their studies could be productive scientists for future by developing critical things instead of rote learning.

Minister instructed officials of Higher Education Commission to ensure consolidation of resources.