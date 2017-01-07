CDNS achieves Rs111b by Q2 end

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) achieved Rs 111 billion at end of second quarter of current fiscal year from July 01 to January 02, 2016-17. The target for the year 2016-17 was set at Rs 228 billion as the directorate was able to achieve the target of Rs 218 billion for the previous fiscal year, a senior CDNS official said here on Friday.

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has notified upward revision in the profit rates for various saving certificates which has been applicable from October 3, 2016 and rates to be revived this month.

“The instant revision was made in the backdrop of current market scenario and in accordance with the government’s policy to provide market based competitive rate of return to the investors of National Savings,” he said.

He said as per notification issued by the federal government, the new rates for Defense Savings Certificate, Special Saving Certificate, Regular Income Certificate, Savings Accounts, have been revised upward at an average of 7.44 per cent, 5.8 percent, 6.36 per cent and 3.90 percent respectively.