CDA’s bad policy

M Adeem uz Zaman

Islamabad

Capital Development Authority is a reputable government department that handles issues and maintains all kinds of development projects and their management as well. But, unfortunately, CDA has bad policy about allotment of plots to their own employers. Then, they sell the plots at very high rates in open market.

This is not fair with the public as all the people have equal rights in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The employers of Capital Development Authority already take the pay. This is injustice being done to the public. The CDA employees, in collusion with Mafias, have done a great damage to the fair name of the Authority. I would suggest that CDA should evolve a prudent policy about the allotment of plots and allot the plots accordingly. Otherwise, I request the higher authorities of the capital and the judiciary to look into this matter and resolve it judiciously.