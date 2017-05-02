CDA workers demand minimum Rs25,000 monthly wages

Zubair Qureshi

A large number of fellow workers on Monday led the May Day rally on Kashmir Highway. Baba Daniel Masih, President AWP Rimsha Colony was leading the rally. Women, men and children participated in the rally and chanted slogans against CDA officials for exploiting them. AWP leaders including Dr Asim Jan, Prof Shahjehan, Iqbal Khan, central information secretary Farman Ali, Anjum and local women activists addressed the participants of the rally.

They marched inside the colony and came to the main Kashmir Highway. Later the protesters dispersed peacefully at the colony. The speakers highlighted the significance of May Day and recalled the historic struggle of Chicago martyrs. They also called for the need for unity of the working class. They vowed to continue struggle against capitalist system, feudal and tribal structure and fabaticism.

They demanded protection of life and property of marginalized communities and religious minorities. They also demanded minimum wages of Rs25,000/- for domestic and sanitary workers, equal rights of education, shelter, healthcare facilities.

Meanwhile, All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Chief Organizer Syed Faqeer Hussain Bukhari on the eve of Labor Day (Monday) called for significant raise in the monthly wages of laborers which according to him were less than the cost of many wealthy individuals’ one time meal.

Faqeer Bukhari was addressing a gathering of laborers at the central secretariat of APML in Islamabad on Labor Day. Central Organizing Secretary Mehreen Malik Adam, Central Secretary General APML women wing Ms Taqdeera, Ajmal Khan, Joint Secretary Information Shehzad Arabi Satti, APML federal capital president Raja Hammad Hassan, APML Women Wing Federal Capital President Syeda Firdous, President Women Wing NA-48 Adeeba advocate, Senior Vice President Federal Capital Javed Abbasi, Lubna Advocate, Vice Presidents Pir Ali Raja Jemshaid, President Human Rights Wing Sardar Riaz Khan, Vice Presient Federal Capital Youth Wing Hasnain Bukhari, Sardar Aadil Khan and Mujeeb Kayani advocate also addressed the participants.

Bukhari was of the view that Laborers have been badly exploited during the present regime since it has been vocal in attracting foreign investment inside the country with a Tag line that Pakistani labor is cheapest in the world. This has led to exploitation of labor class and instead of safeguarding their rights this government wants to introduce new form of slavery giving Pakistanis under the custody of foreign landlords, said he. Other countries in the world protect rights of their diaspora working in foreign countries but the Pakistani government is just contented with the foreign remittances and completely negligent to the poor conditions of Pakistani labors working in other countries, said the APML leader.

Laborers are the back bone of the country’s economy but this government has failed to introduce labor and land reforms. Whatever minimum wage standard they introduce is less than the cost of one time meal for the aristocracy Bukhari said. APML would raise its voice for the rights of laborers at every forum and the exploitation of working class must be stopped with immediate effect, he said.

Speakers said that General (R) Pervez Musharraf during his tenure in the government introduced policies that benefited people from all spheres of life and per capita income grew. In the preceding tenures the development became a limited scope for the privileged aristocratic class. Due to loot and plunder the working class has been suffering immensely to the extent of committing suicides and selling their own kids. APML demanded that the minimum wage of laborers should be commensurate to the rate of inflation and it must not be less than 25000 rupees a month. They demanded the government to take practical steps for the welfare of the laborers and pledged that APML will keep raising its voice everywhere for the protection of these rights.