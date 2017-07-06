CDA transfers officers of different cadres

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued orders for posting/ transfer of five officers of different cadres.

One of BPS-19, three of BPS-18 and two BPS-17 have been transferred through subject office orders, a press release Wednesday said. Transferred officers have been directed to submit their charge assumption/ relinquishment report to HRD Directorate accordingly. Human Resource Development Directorate of the CDA has issued subject orders after approval from chairman of CDA.

Among BPS-19 transferred officer is Dr Mahmood Arshad, Director has been transferred from Director Health Services to Director General Health Services on look after basis in addition to his own duties till posting of regular incumbent.

Among BPS-18 transferred officers are Irfan Azim, Deputy Director from Director Environment East and West on current charge basis to Director Environment East on current charge basis including all the parks and allied facilities in the jurisdiction, Ghizwan M Shamshad, Deputy Director from Director Park on current charge basis to Director Environment West on current charge basis including all the parks and allied facilities in the jurisdiction and Syed Muhammad Kashif, Deputy Director from Deputy Director Enforcement Directorate report to HRD Directorate.

Similarly, among BPS-17 officers are Abdul Manan, Assistant Director from Deputy Director One Window Operation on current charge basis to Deputy Director, HRD-III on current charge basis and Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed, Assistant Director has been transferred from Deputy Director-III, HRD Directorate on current charge to Deputy Director One Window Operation on current charge basis.—APP

