CDA to lodge FIRs against officials holding fake degrees

Staff Reporter

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued orders to lodge FIRs against five CDA officials for submission of fake degrees. FIRs will be lodged against Mr. Qaiser Naseer, Mr. Francis Shehzad, Ms. Zuriat Waseem, Mr. Akash Masih and Syed Zain Ul Abaideen. Mr. Qaiser Naseer is working as Senior Assistant, Design Wing, Mr. Francis Shahzad is working as Cleaner, Sanitation Directorate, Ms. Zooriat Waseem is working as Sub-Assistant, Water Supply Division (North), Mr. Akash Masih is working as Security Guard, Security Directorate and Syed Zain Ul Abideen is working as Niab Qasid, Works Division-III.

Member Administration, CDA Muhammad Yasir Peerzada has directed to lodge FIR against said officials on ground of submission of fake degrees.

Member Administration Capital Development Authority Muhammad Yasir Peerzada has said that present CDA administration has initiated the process to streamline administrative affairs in the Authority. Degree verification of CDA employees was a long standing issue. Present administration will take this issue to logical conclusion. Policy of zero tolerance towards corruption and misconduct will be our guiding principle.

The directions to lodge FIRs against said officials have been issued to Director Security after completing all codal formalities under intimation to HRD Directorate. FIR will be launched against Mr. Qaiser Naseer, Sr. Assistant, Design Wing for tempering his SSC (BISE, Rawalpindi) degree for change in marks, against Mr. Francis Shehzad, Cleaner, Sanitation Directorate for submitting bogus SSC Degree (BISE, Lahore) and Ms. Zuriat Waseem, Sub-Assistant, Water Supply Division (North) on submitting HSSC (FBISE, Islamabad).

FIR will be lodged against Mr. Akash Masih, Security Guard, Security Directorate for submitting bogus SSC (FBISE) and Syed Zain Ul Abideen, Naib Qasid, Works Division-III for submitting bogus SSC (BISE, Rawalpindi). Earlier show cause notices had been served to said employees and replies had also been received but found unsatisfactory.