CDA to establish facilitation desks at entry, exit points of Capital

Staff Reporter

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will establish facilitation desks at entry and exit points of Islamabad to facilitate the visitors.

Talking to media persons in an informal meeting here on Wednesday, Member Administration CDA Yasir Pirzada, said that civic body was taking measures to facilitate visitors those were coming from other cities.

He said that all entry and exit points of the capital would be decorated with flowers and beautiful landscapes.

He said cultural and literary activities would be initiated in Islamabad adding that recreational places would also be upgraded according to international standards.