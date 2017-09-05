CDA successfully completes cleanliness operation

Staff Reporter

On the directives of Mayor of Islamabad (MCI), Sheikh Anser Aziz, Sanitation Directorate successfully completed cleanliness operation after Eid-ul-Azha.

During the special operation workers of the Sanitation Directorate have collected and disposed off offals, entrails and other waste material of more than sixty (60) thousands sacrificial animals.

As per directions of the Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Deputy Mayor of MCI, Syed Zeshan Ali Naqvi visited different sectors, model towns and urban areas to inspect arrangements made by the Sanitation Directorate in connection with special cleanliness operation.

On this occasion, Director Sanitation, officers of other relevant formations and local representatives were also present. Director Sanitation, Sardar Khan Zimri, also visited different areas of the city on the first, second and the third day to make this operation more successful.

While appreciating the arrangements of cleanliness operation Deputy Mayor of Islamabad, said that all staff and officers of relevant formations participated in the cleanliness operation with full devotion and for this reason the operation remained successful and efforts of officials and officers in this regard are commendable.

He said that cooperation of the resident of the city was among the key factor for making this operation a success. During the visit, Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri apprised the Deputy Mayor of MCI, Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi that according to action plan 60 deep ditches and trenches were dug up at 25 different locations of the city where the remains and offals of sacrificial animals were disposed off scientifically.

Leaves of entire staff of sanitation directorate were cancelled to meet the gigantic task and officials and officers of Sanitation Directorate served in the field on emergency basis.

More than 2000 sanitary workers including sweepers, supervisory staff, contractor’s staff and officers have actively participated in the cleanliness drive. Beside the staff of Sanitation, Emergency and Disaster Management and other formations assisted in the said operation.

Each and every street of all sectors of Islamabad was got cleaned by the workers of Sanitation Directorate of CDA.

Moreover about 200 vehicles including tractors with trolleys, shawals, dozers, trucks, compactors etc. of Sanitation Directorate, MPO, Environment Directorate, Enforcement Directorate and other concerned Directorates have been used and the uninterrupted cleanliness operation continued round the clock.

During this meal was also provided to sanitation staff in the field to avoid wastage of time. While lime powder has also been sprinkled and applied on the surroundings of places where sacrifices took place, around ditches and garbage trolleys.

While appreciating the arrangements and successful cleanliness operation carried out by Sanitation Directorate, Deputy Mayor of Islamabad urged that the staff will continue the work with same zeal and enthusiasm to keep Islamabad more clean and green.

He said that CDA has taken effective measures to equip Sanitation Directorate with latest machinery to keeping the Federal Capital neat and in tidy condition.

Deputy Mayor also lauded the cooperation of residents as well as media due to which the cleanliness operation remained successful. Residents of the capital city have also lauded the efforts of MCI to keep the city clean and in tidy condition.