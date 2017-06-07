CDA stops salaries of officers not submitting HEC verified degrees

Staff Reporter

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has stopped salaries of 61 officers who have failed to submit their Higher Education Commission (HEC) verified degrees in Degree Verification Cell within provided time. The subject officers are working in Capital Hospital, Audit Directorate, Revenue Directorate, Law Directorate, Environment Wing, Architecture Directorate, Estate Affectee Section, DMA, Pension Section, Accounts Section, Water Distribution, Sewerage Division, Bari Imam Complex, Parliament Lodges and Those on deputation.