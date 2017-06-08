CDA restores water supply to residents after 3 days

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday restored the water supply to the residents of Sector G-8 providing them relief specially in the Holy Month of Ramazan.

A resident of sector G-8, Sualeh Saifi said “I have been residing in this sector for last so many years but this time we had experienced the acute shortage of water supply and received water supply for about after 48 hours”.

He was of the view that water is considered to be the basic amenity of life but “I think the body concerned was not aware of this fact.”

Another resident Sana Khan of sector G-8 said, “Water through CDA’s supply pipelines was not coming properly on time, even sometimes it comes at the evening for a short period of time”.

The residents of federal capital said that they were getting water through private water tankers on heavy payments besides CDA water tankers.

They urged the authorities concerned to improve the water supply system in different sectors including I-9, I-10,G-7,G-8, G- 9,G-10,G-11,

When contacted Capital Development Authority (CDA), Director of Water Management said the main reason of acute water shortage supply this year was due to less rainfall during current season.

“We were focusing on the maintenance work of leakages of water from pipelines and repairing defective walls.”

He said CDA has 33 number of water tankers out of which 20 tankers were functional.

He said that Khanpur dam has only 5 mgd water level due to which residents of federal capital were facing acute shortage of water supply this year.

“We were trying to facilitate residents in the upcoming week of June and to get better improvement in the month of July,” he added.—APP

Related