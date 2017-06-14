CDA repairing roads around FJA for PM’s appearance before JIT

Staff Reporter

As the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is due to appear before the JIT on Thursday, Capital Development Authority has started repair and maintenance of roads around Federal Judicial Academy, the secretariat of the JIT where it holds it proceeding. As per detail, the JIT has summoned the Prime Minister for June 15 to appear before it in connection with its ongoing probe into Prime Minister’s family alleged offshore holdings. The CDA has started repair and maintenance of adjoining roads of Federal Judicial Academy. Sources said that strict security arrangements would be taken on the eve of PM’s appearance before the team. All roads leading to the Academy will be closed on July 15. Mayor Islamabad visited areas around FJA and reviewed arrangements being made for PM’s appearance. It is to be mentioned here that the JIT has summoned the PM on June 15. The notice has also asked the Prime Minister to bring with him relevant records and documents relating to his family’s offshore properties.