CDA releases Rs 9.07m for I-16 water supply

Staff Reporter

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started development work at sector I-16 after decades and Rs 9.07 million have been released for water supply.

The sector was opened decades ago but no management of CDA had given proper attention to the said sector.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that like different other residential sectors, Sector I-16 also remained stalled due to negligence of past managements.

The present management has completed development work on stalled sectors like D-12 and Park Enclave, he added.

He said that many of the issues pertaining to sector E-12, I- 12, I-11 and I-15 have been resolved.

He further said that provision of all basic amenities is being ensured in sector I-16 as numbers of allottees were constructing their houses in the sector.

He directed to issue tenders for laying of water supply network so that work on this project could be initiated at the earliest. Mayor directed the concerned formations to complete the project with in given time frame.