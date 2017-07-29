CDA plans residential sector for expats in Kuri

Staff Reporter

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planned new residential sector for overseas Pakistanis in Kuri, a project which, according to the finance ministry, has an investment volume of over Rs100 billion. According to the CDA officials, the Authority has paid locals compensation money but could not get possession of the land because of built-up property cases.

“We were asked to identify land for the development of the new sector in the last meeting and have briefed the finance minister about Kuri. The good news is that he has approved the site for the new residential sector,” an official said while quoting the Chairman Anser Aziz.

During the meeting, it was decided that the CDA would give locals alternate plots against their built-up property claims and will be able to get complete possession of the land. The meeting was given a detailed presentation of CDA’s plans for development of the new sector including its key features and the proposed site.

A press release issued by the finance ministry said the sector would include all modern facilities such as a state of the art shopping mall, a commercial boulevard, a modern hospital, educational institutions, play land, a theme park and sports facilities along with a proper back up for electricity.

According to the officials the government has included provisions for the development of a sector for overseas Pakistanis in the budget for the fiscal year 2017-18.

Pakistani diaspora are keen to invest in Pakistan and the government wanted to provide them with opportunities for safe and profitable investment in different areas.