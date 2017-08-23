CDA, MCI vow to save capital’s residents from dengue

Staff Reporter

We are prepared to save residents of Islamabad from menace of dengue. All formations of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) are making concerted and integrated efforts to nip the evil of dengue in the bud.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review dengue prevention preparedness of concerned formations of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and Capital Development Authority. Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Asad Mehboob Kiyani, D.G Environment, Executive Director Capital Hospital, Director Sanitation and other senior officers of CDA and MCI attended the meeting.

Dengue prevention is administrative and social responsibility. All MCI and CDA formations should further gear up their dengue prevention activities to keep vigilance and proper check on dengue larva. Particular attention should be paid to high risk areas along IJP Road and Islamabad Express Way. All necessary funds will be provided to concerned formations, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Ansar Aziz further said during the meeting.

Director Health Services briefed the Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz about preparedness of CDA and MCI staff to tackle any dengue related situation. Director Health Services said that consistent surveillance of potential dengue breeding spaces is on. DHS is the constant liaison with other departments also.

Director Sanitation briefed the meeting that Sanitation Directorate is as accelerated its cleanliness related activities around the city to prevent dengue spread in the city. Entire Sanitation machinery and work force is engaged in proactively dealing with the challenge. D.G Environment briefed that dengue prevention specific trimming of trees and uprooting of unnecessary plants is on in the entire city. The activity will be further reinvigorated in the coming days.