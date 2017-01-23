CDA, MCI urged to resolve traders’ problems

Staff Reporter

The traders’ community of the Sector G-11 Markaz of Islamabad has urged the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA)

A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by its President Khalid Iqbal Malik visited Traders Welfare Association, G-11 Markaz Islamabad to congratulate the newly elected President, Chaudhry Waqas Anjum Gujar and other office bearers of the Association.

Speaking at the occasion, President ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik said that traders were facing many problems while most of the issues were related to CDA and MCI. He called upon Sheikh Anser Aziz, Mayor IMC and Chairman CDA to take urgent measures for resolving the problems of G-11 Markaz in order to facilitate the growth of business activities. He assured that ICCI would highlight their key issues at every relevant forum for their urgent redress.

Khalid Javed, Chairman Founder Group said that role of markets was important in promoting business activities, but CDA was not paying due attention to their better development.