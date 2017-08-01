CDA, MCI taking efforts for development of city

City Reporter

All Departments of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) are taking all out efforts for development and beautification of the capital city. Due to efforts of incumbent management prominent changes have been observed in all formations. Efforts will be continued to bring further improvement in the progress of all formations.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views while chairing a meeting held at CDA Headquarters.

The meeting reviewed the progress of Structure Directorate. During the meeting Mayor was briefed about the projects completed by the Structure Directorate from January, 2016 to January, 2017, Senior officer of MCI attended the meeting.

Anser Aziz was informed about the detail of 52 projects which were completed including providing of Road I-section / Road profiles of streets in Sector I-14/3, as per revised / latest layout plan of Planning Wing – Issuance of L-section of various streets Sector I-14 – Storm Drainage of Korang Road Margalla Town Phase I & II – Dualization of Service Road (East & North) Sector E-11 to Sector D- 12 – Storm drainage system of Park Enclave, Block A, Phase – II – Storm drainage of Markaz I-16 – Storm drainage of Quaid-e-Azam University to Bara Kahu – Storm drainage of Link Road from Muree Road to Quid-e-Azam University – Storm drainage system for Dualization of SR East, E-11 Left & Right side – Storm drainage of Markaz D-12. L-section of approach road from Supreme Court Bar Association Building to Election Commission office – Park Enclave Phase-II Block A.

He also apprised that Structure Directorate has also completed projects including L-Section of SR North of C-15 revised – L-Section of SR South , C-15 revised – L-Section of SR-West, C-15 revised – L- Section of SR-East, C-15 revised – L-section of 07 MR 1 / 4 C-15 revised – L-section MR 1 / 2 C-15 revised – L-section MR 2 / 3 C-15 revised – L-section of Road Quaid – e – Azam University to Bara Kahu – L-section of dualization of SR-East E-11 (Right side) – L-section of street No.18, Street No.19 of Sector I-14/1 – L-section of Link Road from Muree Road to Quaid-e-Azam University.

Meeting was further apprised about the completed projects including Design of Cell Box Culvert, SR (East), F-7/3 – Design of Five Cell Box Culvert, G-10 – Design of Two Cell Box Culvert, SR (W), G-10/2 – Design of Single Box Culvert SR-N, D-12 – Design of Two Cell Box Culvert Near RD-1300 From Quaid-e-Azam University to Bhara Kahu – Design of Widening / Rehabilitation of Link Road Between Margallah Town Bhara Kahu – Design of Widening / Rehabilitation of Link Road between Margalla Town Phase-I & II near R.D 1100 – Design of Bridge at RD – 1300, SR (E) G-6/4 – Design of Single Cell Box Culvert RD-1500, SR (E) G-6/4, Design of Single Cell Box Culvert, SR(E), E-11/4 – Design of Two Cell Box Culvert, SR(E) E-11/4 – Design of Four Cell Box Culvert near RD 1750 SR (South).