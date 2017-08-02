CDA, MCI flagship departments for beautification of Islamabad

Staff Reporter

Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) are flagship departments for cleanliness and beautification of Islamabad but other departments should also shoulder their respective responsibilities.

A concerted effort by all government departments will lead to beautification and cleanliness of the city.

During a follow-up meeting on the initiatives of transformation of capital city and green Islamabad Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz said.

The meeting was held here at CDA Headquarters which was attended by Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz, Muhammad Nadeem khan, Chairman, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Chief Executive officer IESCO, Member Engineering / Planning & Design / Chief Officer (MCI), CDA Asad Mehboob Kiyani, and Director Public Relations.

Mayor said that entire team of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and CDA is trying hard to transform Islamabad into one of the most modern clean and green capitals of the world.

In this connection, he urged all government departments to join hands for actualizion of this mission.

Few shortcomings have been observed at various locations of Islamabad which would be addressed through mutual coordination and consultation.

During the meeting, it was agreed that both IESCO and CDA / MCI will nominate a expert focal person each from respective organization to make a team. This team will undertake a joint survey throughout Islamabad to identify the hazardous deficiencies on the part of IESCO.

The team will take necessary measures to rectify all deficiencies identified and will put up a progress report to the Mayor.