CDA, MCI complete carpeting of 160 kilometre roads

City Reporter

Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) and CDA has completed 160 kilometers long carpeting work on Islamabad roads during short span of 10 months by using own human, mechanical and financial resources. Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views while inspecting the ongoing carpeting work on Margalla Avenue.

Senior officers of the department including Member Engineering, CDA, Asad Mehboob Kyani accompanied the Mayor. MPO Directorate of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is conducting the carpeting work on Margalla Road.

We are actively engaged in uplifting, upgrading and adding into infrastructure of the Capital City, he added. He said Efficiency, economy and self dependence are our guiding principles in this constructive activity. Machinery Pool Organization (MPO) Directorate of the department has been reactivated resulting in saving worth millions of rupees for the department Mayor said.

While briefing the Mayor, Director MPO said that 14 kilometer carpeting work on 26 kilometer long Margalla Avenue from Pak Secretariat to F-8 has been completed.

Remaining patch of 12 kilometer from F-8 to E-11 will also been completed within short time. The Director, MPO further briefed that carpeting work has been carried out around entire city including IJP Road, G-6, G-7, Margalla Road, Constitution Avenue and other areas of the city. The entire carpeting work by the department through its own MPO Directorate has resulted in saving worth rupees eighty million.