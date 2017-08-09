CDA launches campaign against illegal societies, commercial ventures

City Reporter

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a comprehensive campaign against illegal housing societies, schemes, apartments, commercial ventures and companies. Building Control Section-II (BCS-II) Directorate has been made fully functional to take necessary action in the regard.

Coordinated and consistent efforts are required to resolve this issue once for all. Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said this during a meeting held here at CDA Headquarters on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Member Planning and Design / Engineering Asad Mehboob Kiyani, Director BCS-II and senior officers of other concerned formations.

During the meeting the Mayor was briefed that in order to discourage illegal commercial projects being carried out in the suburbs of the city or claimed to be located in the Islamabad Capital territory, comprehensive campaign has been launched aimed to create awareness about legality of these projects.

It was briefed that all housing societies owners / management and individual developers who are raising construction in private housing societies / schemes in Islamabad Capital Territory limits have been informed through public notices published in leading newspapers to immediately approve building plan from CDA and stop the construction work being carried out without approval of CDA.