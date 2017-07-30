CDA issues offer letters to 117 employees of different scales

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued offer letters of government accommodations of different categories to its 117 employees of different scales. The allotment letters were distributed by Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz in a ceremony held at Pak China Friendship Centre. On this occasion, Member Administration, Muhammad Yasir Peerzada, Director General Administration, senior officers of the authority and employees in large number were also present.

While addressing the ceremony, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that implementation of merit and transparency in administrative affairs is being ensured. He said that Member Administration played a vital role in streamlining the different administrative affairs particularly matters pertaining to allotment of government accommodations. Mayor said that for the first time in the history of CDA, quarters are being allotted purely on seniority basis. He said that incumbent management would take more steps in bringing transparency and ensuring merit in procedures.

Member Administration Muhammad Yasir Peerzada said that incumbent CDA administrations initiatives for promotion of merit and transparency in the Authority have started to bear fruit. He said that CDA will continue with their efforts to promote merit and transparency in all administrative affairs of the authority. The government accommodations which were allotted includes 39- A type houses, 26 B type, 18 C Type, 17 D Type, 11 E type, 04 F type and 02 houses designated for Doctors were also allotted in the first phase. It is pertinent to mention here that for the first time in the history of CDA, official accommodations have been allotted strictly on merit basis.—APP

